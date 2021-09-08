Spicy Nuggets

If you are a casual reader of Pounding the Rock’s , well you need to jump on more often. That said, earlier this summer I kicked off a series in which we as a group discuss the one player who defines or represents each NBA franchise. In some cases, like the Chicago Bulls or the Dallas Mavericks, the choice may seem clear. In other cases, like the Boston Celtics or the Los Angeles Lakers, the longevity of the team makes the “face,” for some, vary by generation. And still, there are teams like the Hawks and Nets who have moved locations and perhaps a player has defined the location more than the overall arc of the franchise.