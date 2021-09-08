CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Spicy Nuggets

hockeybuzz.com
 4 days ago

There's not much going on specifically with the Blackhawks as the summer lull starts to wind down. Yet, the preseason will start to ramp up soon with announcements of the roster for the prospect exhibition against the Wild and the roster for training camp. Today's blog isn't a long one...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Connolly
Person
Malcolm Subban
Person
Kirby Dach
Person
Collin Delia
Person
Jake Mccabe
Person
Ryan Carpenter
Person
Dylan Strome
Person
Brandon Hagel
Person
Connor Murphy
Person
Jonathan Toews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Second Wind#Hawks#Jones Murphy#Rockford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
Related
NHLmarkerzone.com

ANAHEIM WAS WILLING TO PART WITH BIG NAME IN TRADE FOR JACK EICHEL; BUFFALO REJECTED THE TRADE

As the Jack Eichel saga continues on in Buffalo, there's a report that the Sabres rejected a trade proposal from the Anaheim Ducks for the 24-year-old that would have seen a big name going the other way. In a recent interview with NHL Network Radio, reporter John Hoven stated the Ducks were offering two current roster players, with one of them being goaltender John Gibson.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Friedman Suggests Bozak to Penguins; Eichel for Gibson?

The Matrix 4 trailer dropped on Thursday, and it may be the best minute I spent this week. Elliotte Friedman reported that Tyler Bozak has narrowed his choices to a couple of teams and wondering if the Pittsburgh Penguins are one of the choices. He also stirred the NHL trade chatter on Tomas Hertl. We opined the Penguins core is being tasked to save themselves in a “show me” year. Did Anaheim offer John Gibson for Jack Eichel and get shot down, and our newest network beat writer asked if there is life after Marc-Andre Fleury?
NHLmarkerzone.com

AN UPDATE ON THE JACK EICHEL SITUATION, TRADE TALKS HEATING UP AGAIN

Two weeks ago, Jack Eichel changed his agent and is now represented by Pat Brisson of CAA Sports. Brisson and the Buffalo Sabres reportedly held a meeting recently according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Friedman also added that the Sabres have re-engaged teams that were previously interested in Eichel following the...
NHLNHL

Five questions facing Buffalo Sabres

Eichel impasse, starting goalie, progress of young players among unknowns. NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, five questions facing the Buffalo Sabres:. 1. How will the Jack Eichel situation be resolved?. Eichel said there has been a...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Letang Sends Clear Message to Management

Kris Letang has spent his entire NHL career playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins and while he only has one season left on his contract, the veteran defenseman has recently made one thing clear to management, he wants to retire a member of the Penguins. Letang has a decorated trophy case...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Wild, Penguins, Islanders, Sabres, Canucks…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reports have surfaced that Ilya Mikheyev had requested a trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs, one the team isn’t willing to accommodate. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are hiring Mikko Koivu in an executive role. Zach Parise is officially a member of the New York Islanders and there are updates on Jack Eichel trade talks, plus Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes contract negotiations. Finally, is Tyler Bozak headed to the Pittsburgh Penguins?
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

Can Brian Boyle Crack The Pittsburgh Penguins Roster?

On September 3, the Pittsburgh Penguins signed veteran forward Brian Boyle to a professional tryout contract. What does this mean? This is basically a trial for him to see how well he meshes with the current roster. If he fits in well, Boyle will likely be on the roster for opening night. If not, then he’s packing his bags and leaving. It’s tough to say if he’ll crack the roster, but who knows?
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flames sign defensemen Erik Gudbranson, Michael Stone to one-year deals

The Calgary Flames signed defenseman Erik Gudbranson to a one-year contract worth $1.95M. Michael Stone is also on his way back on a one-year deal worth $750K. Gudbranson, 29, has become something of a joke among analytics-leaning fans because of his brutal possession statistics but seems to keep getting opportunities because of his size, draft pedigree and a short stretch of success with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 6-5, right-handed shot defenseman was the third-overall pick in 2010 and has played in 563 regular-season games to this point, but not many of them have been very productive. Gudbranson has just 77 points in those games, while racking up 640 penalty minutes and 1,330 hits.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Sabres re-engage interested teams after meeting with Eichel's representatives

Lots of great sports to watch on a Thursday night. Some hockey stuff to supplement this smorgasbord:. • The Sabres had an “introductory meeting” with Jack Eichel’s new representatives. Both sides are trying to keep things very quiet, but, as of yet, word is there’s no resolution. As with many of our own responsibilities, several NHL situations picked up steam after Labour Day. I do believe Buffalo re-engaged with interested teams to see where everyone stands. We will see where things go.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Could Hertl Become A Trade Option For Boston Bruins?

There may be a new white whale when it comes to the Boston Bruins search for a David Krejci replacement as the No. 2 center. Sure, the Bruins have said that Charlie Coyle enters training camp with the inside track as the No. 2 center, and top prospect Jack Studnicka is going to get opportunities to show he’s ready for the big time at 22 years old. But neither of these options is going to give the B’s the kind of production, two-way play or dynamic offensive ability as Krejci, not to mention is big game ability where “Playoff Krejci” routinely leveled up his game during the Stanley Cup playoffs.
NHLchatsports.com

Top five worst free agent signings in Lightning history

Jul 12, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; A general view of Tampa Bay Lightning fans during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports. The Tampa Bay Lightning have been fortunate to have multiple cornerstone pieces to build a competitive team around over much of their history. Over the last 20 years, the franchise has had marquee forwards to construct a roster behind, some through the draft, while others were brought in through the free-agent market. The era of Martin St. Louis, Vinny Lecavalier, and Brad Richards laid the groundwork for a cup contender that would eventually turn into Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, and Brayden Point, among others upfront.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Salary Cap Deep Dive: Tampa Bay Lightning

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
NHLNBC Sports

Buffalo Sabres 2021-22 NHL Season Preview

The 2021-22 NHL season is coming and it’s time to take a look at all 32 teams. Over the next month we’ll be examining best- and worst-case scenarios, looking at the biggest questions, breakout candidates, and more for each franchise. Today, we preview the Buffalo Sabres. 2020-21 Season Review. •...
NHLchatsports.com

Blackhawks’ Marc-Andre Fleury- What to Expect in Chicago

Marc-Andre Fleury #29, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) When Marc-Andre Fleury arrived in Chicago, Blackhawks fans knew two things about Fleury: he is a fantastic goalie, and he is an even better teammate. Wherever Fleury goes, he is a fan favorite for his skill on the ice and his friendly demeanor off.
NBASportsGrid

An Extension For Nuggets F Aaron Gordon?

Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports that Aaron Gordon and the Nuggets are finalizing a contract extension to keep him with the team for two or three more years. Gordon is actually eligible for a four-year max extension worth as much as $88 million. The former Arizona product has...
NBAchatsports.com

Determining the face of the Denver Nuggets

If you are a casual reader of Pounding the Rock’s , well you need to jump on more often. That said, earlier this summer I kicked off a series in which we as a group discuss the one player who defines or represents each NBA franchise. In some cases, like the Chicago Bulls or the Dallas Mavericks, the choice may seem clear. In other cases, like the Boston Celtics or the Los Angeles Lakers, the longevity of the team makes the “face,” for some, vary by generation. And still, there are teams like the Hawks and Nets who have moved locations and perhaps a player has defined the location more than the overall arc of the franchise.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Mise en Place

Mise en place is a French phrase which translates to "putting in place" or "everything in its place" and is commonly used in the culinary arts when chefs and cooks get all of their ingredients, equipment, and other tools ready before meal service begins at restaurants and other food and drink establishments.
NBAchatsports.com

Denver Nuggets Re-Sign Austin Rivers

DENVER, Sept. 1, 2021 – The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Austin Rivers to a multiyear contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today. Rivers, 6-4, 200, appeared in 15 games (five starts) for Denver last season, averaging 8.7 points, 2.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 26.9 minutes while shooting 41.8% from the field. He also appeared in 10 playoff games (nine starts) and averaged 9.2 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from three in 30.5 minutes per game. He scored 21 points and connected on five three-pointers in a pivotal Game 3 win at Portland that helped Denver earn a third-consecutive first round playoff victory.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

How the successful Kotkaniemi offer sheet could impact the Canucks, the NHL

The Kotkaniemi affair ended in pretty dramatic fashion, with the Canadiens choosing not to match Carolina's offer sheet, then trading for Christian Dvorak to shore up their depth at centre. Once again, Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek put out a weekend edition of the '31 Thoughts' podcast to dissect the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy