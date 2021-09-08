CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special children with special needs, learn about these stars' special families

Cover picture for the articleDenise Richards’ adopted daughter Eloise was diagnosed with a chromosome disorder in 2017, Chromosome 8, Monosomy 8p, which affects her speech. 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has been very open about her child's condition and has admitted that doctors don’t have a concrete answer to her particular case. Speaking to PEOPLE, she said: "I don’t know if she is ever going to talk like a typical child, but as a parent you want what’s best for your children." Denise has learned sign language to be able to communicate better with Eloise.

