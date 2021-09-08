Special children with special needs, learn about these stars' special families

Poac, the Sons of the American Legion, and the American Legion Family sponsor this fantastic event every year. I know it's fantastic because it's my husband's barbecue that he always wanted to do for kids of all ages with autism. His American Legion Family really came through for him and helped him kick this off the ground six years ago and every year he is so thankful for everyone that comes out to volunteer their time. Nick, my husband, has an 18-year-old autistic son, my stepson. This is something that he's always talked about and is very proud of.