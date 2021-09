So you want to brew with cannabis. If you’re a homebrewer, you’ve probably felt this urge. Commercially published in 1996, Marijuana Beer: How to Make Your Own Hi-Brew by Ed Rosenthal and the Unknown Brewer follows the time-honored tradition of homebrew innovation leading to commercial replication. But there’s a catch: Homebrewers need not worry about the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, which issues brewing permits. Commercial breweries do, so as long as cannabis remains a Schedule 1 drug on the federal level, anyone wanting to sell marijuana beer must de-alcoholize the product. But, as Keith Villa of CERIA Brewing explains, those restrictions might be beneficial beyond legal scrutiny.