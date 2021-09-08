‘Exquisite Gorge Project II’ to feature regional fiber artists Maryhill collaborative project brings artists together

For earlier installments in this series, please start here. The most recent installment (before this one) is here. In projects that rely on interacting with and learning from communities, it seems inevitable that at the end of it all, you walk away with great friends who never actually walk away. Sharing experiences, like the roller coaster of being invited into a new place, and then being open to learning from that place, is an intimate language — one that is really only shared with those who were on that roller coaster together. And those shared experiences can be shared multiple times, and so friendships continue to grow from project to project.