‘Exquisite Gorge Project II’ to feature regional fiber artists Maryhill collaborative project brings artists together

By The Gorge Restaurant Guide
columbiagorgenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryhill Museum of Art has announced a second major community-based art project, The Exquisite Gorge Project II: Fiber Arts, in summer 2022. During the project, 12 regional fiber artists will work with communities along 220 miles of the Columbia River from the Willamette Confluence in Portland to the Snake River Confluence near Walla Walla, Wash.

