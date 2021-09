Visitors to downtown Brenham can browse through nearly four-dozen vendors tomorrow (Friday) at the First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market. Approximately 47 vendors will have their items for sale from 3 to 6 p.m. on Baylor and Park Streets. Some of the goods that will be available include varied cuts of meats, baked items, barbecue, vegetables, candy, lemonade, seasonings, bath and body products, jewelry and home décor.