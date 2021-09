Editor’s Note: Here is a glance of some of the local students who entered the Indiana State Fair. Regardless of whether they came home with ribbons and awards, proud parents say the fun and experience of competing at the state level was worth it. The Daily Reporter is still accepting photos of Hancock County students who showed projects last month at the state fair. If you’d like to submit a photo, include the name, age and hometown of the student along with the awards they may have earned and email dr-editorial@greenfieldreporter.com.