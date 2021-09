NATHASSIA welcomes a brand-new month of shows, with a consistent weekly radio show hosted by one of the most ethereal artists in the industry. NATHASSIA continues to push the boat out in terms of her musical style with sounds made up of her worldly influences that are entirely unique and hypnotic. She is currently sat on top of a discography of seriously impressive hits like ‘Light Of The World’, ‘In My Head’ and ‘Change The World’. Her sound continues to develop with each successive release, and she has received widespread praise from both her fans and the music industry itself. NATHASSIA’s creative flair is a trait that keeps her ahead of the curve and her ever-growing ‘Goddess Is A DJ’ radio show is the latest endeavor that is turning heads in the industry.