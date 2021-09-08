Gorge Artists Open Studios Sept. 17-19

After mostly virtual events last year, the MOJA Arts Festival—produced by Charleston’s Office of Cultural Affairs—returns to in-person, though smaller-scale, events. Celebrate the city’s rich African American and Caribbean cultures during the popular festival, which brings a series of intimate, but no less lively, concerts, dance performances, and poetry readings to the city’s parks and other outdoor venues. In addition to performing arts, you can browse works from established and emerging visual creators on display at the juried art exhibition at City Gallery. Look for public art displays, pop-up performances, and new programming aimed at building harmony among community members. Locations, dates, times, & ticket prices vary. (843) 724-7305, www.mojafestival.com.
