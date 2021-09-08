Gorge Artists Open Studios Sept. 17-19

Members of the Granby Artists Association are excited to again offer the annual Open Studio Tour on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16 and 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants have been working hard for many months creating beautiful works of fine art and functional pieces to wear, adorn your home and give as gifts. A flyer and map of the tour will be in the October issue of the Drummer, and additional information is available at granbyartists.org Maps can be picked up at Northwest Community Bank.