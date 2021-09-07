Sam Hilliard reflects on 2021 season, Lou Gehrig Day

After playing in just 36 games in 2020, Hilliard had some goals coming into 2021. Hilliard was drafted in the 15th round of the 2015 draft and steadily moved up through the Rockies’ minor league system until his MLB debut on Aug. 27, 2019. Since his debut, Hilliard has been up and down — both statistically and literally. Because of that, he said his number one goal was to prove his consistency at the highest level and help the team every single day. Unfortunately, that was not the case for much of the early 2021 season.