Klickitat County, WA

Judge sides with Songer in cougar lawsuit

By Jacob Bertram, Columbia Gorge News
columbiagorgenews.com
 4 days ago

A Washington judge has decided not to halt Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer’s cougar sighting response program. The decision comes in response to a lawsuit filed by The Mountain Lion Foundation, and Klickitat County residents Abigail Spring and David Berger, regarding the sheriff’s implementation of the “Dangerous Wildlife Policies and Procedures,” program. The DWPP authorizes the sheriff and his deputies to deploy members of the sheriff’s volunteer posse to respond to dangerous animal sightings that threaten human safety, domestic pets, and livestock.

