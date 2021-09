Gaffney, SC — Ellen Bolin Davis, 75, of 503 Holly Street, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born in Smyrna, she was the daughter of the late Paul Jackson Bolin and Mabel Batchelor Bolin. She retired from textiles and was a member of East Gaffney Baptist Church. She loved her family, traveling, especially to the Mountains, reading, playing piano and singing.