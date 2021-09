The takeover battle for Morrisons is due to be settled in a highly unusual head-to-head auction which the supermarket's bosses hope will lift bidding beyond £7bn. The ongoing bidding war for the grocer between US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and a consortium led by SoftBank-owned Fortress is set to go to an auction next month after Morrisons said that neither side had "declared their offers final [so] a competitive situation continues to exist".