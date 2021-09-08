Larson, Linda

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLinda Marie Disney Larson, 72, of Firth passed away September 4, 2021 at EIRMC of natural causes. Linda was born May 21, 1949 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Carl V. Disney and Edna M. Clark. She was the oldest child with two younger brothers. In 1968 she married Vincent Winn Larson and to this union three children were born. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Jim and Danny. Linda is survived by her three children, Michelle (Don) Simper, Vincent Winn Jr. (Brianne) Larson, and Jason Larson, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 13, 2021 at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley. The family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the celebration. Linda will be interred in the Riverside Thomas Cemetery next to her family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Linda 5/21/1949 - 9/4/2021Marie Larson.

