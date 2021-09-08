Gneiting, Shirley

Shirley Kay Gneiting passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, in the company of loved ones, at the age of 71. Shirley was born on October 21, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to William and Ada Moss. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1968, and from Ricks College with her Associates degree in 1970. She married her high school sweetheart, Michael L. Gneiting on September 9, 1971, in the Idaho Falls Temple. She continued her education earning her Bachelors degree in 1973. Shirley had a beautiful smile that would warm other's hearts like a ray of sunshine. She was kind-hearted, genuine, and loving to all those around her. She was an amazing wife and mother who raised six boys, each of which she helped to achieve their Eagle Scout award. Shirley enjoyed crafts and participated in years of craft fairs and boutiques. She was a temple worker at the Idaho Falls Temple for six years. She loved gardening, crafting, painting, camping, fishing, and spending time with her family. As a grandma, she was often found playing on the floor with her grandchildren for hours. Shirley is survived by her 6 boys: Mark (Melinda) Gneiting of Gardnerville, Nevada; Ryan (Jill) Gneiting of Columbus, Ohio; Doug (Michelle) Gneiting of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Brent (Gator) Gneiting of Shelley, Idaho; Todd (Danielle) Gneiting of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Richard (Laura) Gneiting of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her 22 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; and a sister, Jeri Moss Strong. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Orvin Ward LDS Chapel, 6925 North 15th East. The viewing for family and friends to celebrate her life will be from 6-7:30 p.m. the Friday prior to the services at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be held at the Grant Central Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Shirley 10/21/1949 - 9/5/2021Kay Gneiting.