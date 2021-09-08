CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho Falls, ID

Gneiting, Shirley

Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShirley Kay Gneiting passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, in the company of loved ones, at the age of 71. Shirley was born on October 21, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to William and Ada Moss. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1968, and from Ricks College with her Associates degree in 1970. She married her high school sweetheart, Michael L. Gneiting on September 9, 1971, in the Idaho Falls Temple. She continued her education earning her Bachelors degree in 1973. Shirley had a beautiful smile that would warm other's hearts like a ray of sunshine. She was kind-hearted, genuine, and loving to all those around her. She was an amazing wife and mother who raised six boys, each of which she helped to achieve their Eagle Scout award. Shirley enjoyed crafts and participated in years of craft fairs and boutiques. She was a temple worker at the Idaho Falls Temple for six years. She loved gardening, crafting, painting, camping, fishing, and spending time with her family. As a grandma, she was often found playing on the floor with her grandchildren for hours. Shirley is survived by her 6 boys: Mark (Melinda) Gneiting of Gardnerville, Nevada; Ryan (Jill) Gneiting of Columbus, Ohio; Doug (Michelle) Gneiting of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Brent (Gator) Gneiting of Shelley, Idaho; Todd (Danielle) Gneiting of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Richard (Laura) Gneiting of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her 22 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; and a sister, Jeri Moss Strong. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Orvin Ward LDS Chapel, 6925 North 15th East. The viewing for family and friends to celebrate her life will be from 6-7:30 p.m. the Friday prior to the services at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be held at the Grant Central Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Shirley 10/21/1949 - 9/5/2021Kay Gneiting.

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Ohio State
State
Nevada State
Idaho State
Idaho Obituaries
State
Idaho State
Idaho Falls, ID
Obituaries
City
Shelley, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Idaho Falls High School#Gardening#Ricks College#Eagle Scout#Brent Lrb Gator Rrb#Funeral Services#The Orvin Ward Lds Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
MilitaryPosted by
ABC News

North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend. The "long-range cruise missiles" were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea's state-run media. The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report. The officials claimed the...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Medvedev wins U.S. Open to end Djokovic calendar Grand Slam bid

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic's quest for a record 21st major title that would have completed the calendar-year Grand Slam collapsed at the final hurdle in a stunning 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat by Russian Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final on Sunday. Medvedev, playing in his...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Taliban minister says women can study in gender-segregated university classrooms

The Taliban’s new minister of higher education said women in Afghanistan will be allowed to study in gender-segregated university classrooms. Abdul Baqi Haqqani outlined the government’s plans for classrooms at a news conference on Sunday, announcing that Afghanistan "will not allow boys and girls to study together" and "will not allow co-education," according to The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy