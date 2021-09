Hampden | Explore Girl Scouts: new member information and sign-up event. You're invited to see for yourself what Girl Scouts has to offer! Come check out a FREE Girl Scout activity from one of our many badges. With Girl Scouts she can be herself, have fun with friends, and change the world—all in an inclusive, girl-led environment. When we say Girl Scouts is girl-led, we mean it right from the start! Having girls help decide what badges and activities they are interested in exploring, they are shaping their experience and learning…