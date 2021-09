My father, Jim Moore, who has died aged 81, was an engineer, ski instructor and cyclist who rode professionally on road and track in the 1960s and 70s, and as an amateur for Great Britain in the 1964 Tour de l’Avenir. He was proud to ride the famous 1968 Skol 6-Day at Wembley, and in 1972 he won the Tom Simpson Memorial road race in Harworth, Nottinghamshire.