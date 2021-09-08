Perennial Football Heavyweights Square-Off Friday on Game of the Week

Fall football in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section enters Week-4 of the rapidly advancing season, traversing the calendar at a better rate than the games actually being played. COVID-19 and lingering poor air quality in the region since the season began have disrupted team continuity and caused countless games to be either cancelled or postponed and rescheduled on non-traditional game days and times. As a result of the overwhelming need to schedule make-up games, the CIF has cleared the way for teams to play on Sundays.