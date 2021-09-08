School night supper gets to table in a snap

When you're in a pinch, you can always count on instant ramen for a quick and tasty meal. After all, it takes just a few minutes to make, which can be an actual lifesaver during busy days. It also doesn't hurt that it's inexpensive and offers the perfect canvas for delicious add-ins, should you feel inspired to customize the dish. That said, the next time you want to hack your instant noodles, you may want to try TikTok-inspired creamy ramen.