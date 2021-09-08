Blast from the Past / 1981: Enjoying their 30th reunion

Members of the Clarkston High School class of 1951 gathered in 1981 for their 30th reunion, and assembled outdoors at the Clarkston Country Club (now Red Wolf Golf Club) for a group photo. The class plans to hold its 70th reunion (delayed a year by the pandemic) this month. This photo was submitted by Lorraine Klein, of Clarkston, a member of the CHS class of 1951. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.