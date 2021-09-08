CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, ID

Blast from the Past / 1981: Enjoying their 30th reunion

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Clarkston High School class of 1951 gathered in 1981 for their 30th reunion, and assembled outdoors at the Clarkston Country Club (now Red Wolf Golf Club) for a group photo. The class plans to hold its 70th reunion (delayed a year by the pandemic) this month. This photo was submitted by Lorraine Klein, of Clarkston, a member of the CHS class of 1951. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

lmtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Entertainment
Lewiston, ID
Entertainment
City
Lewiston, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blasts#Clarkston High School#Red Wolf Golf Club#Chs#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
MilitaryPosted by
ABC News

North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend. The "long-range cruise missiles" were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea's state-run media. The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report. The officials claimed the...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Medvedev wins U.S. Open to end Djokovic calendar Grand Slam bid

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic's quest for a record 21st major title that would have completed the calendar-year Grand Slam collapsed at the final hurdle in a stunning 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat by Russian Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final on Sunday. Medvedev, playing in his...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Taliban minister says women can study in gender-segregated university classrooms

The Taliban’s new minister of higher education said women in Afghanistan will be allowed to study in gender-segregated university classrooms. Abdul Baqi Haqqani outlined the government’s plans for classrooms at a news conference on Sunday, announcing that Afghanistan "will not allow boys and girls to study together" and "will not allow co-education," according to The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy