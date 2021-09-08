Grant D. Anderson passed away on November 17, 2020 at Harborview Hospital in Seattle, Washington as a result of an auto accident. Grant was born in Idaho Falls, ID on August 31, 1932 to George and Agnes (Berggren) Anderson. The family moved to Yakima when Grant was ten years old and bought a house an orchard in the Wiley Heights area. Grant bought this property when he returned from serving in Korea, expanding both the house and orchard in the years to follow. He served in the US Army from 1952 to 1954, stationed a short distance behind enemy lines.