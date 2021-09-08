We regrettably have to announce that our brother Adrian Lee Laurent passed way on Saturday August 28th, 2021 at the age of 67. He was born on February 9th, 1954 in Yakima, Washington. He is survived by Carla Laurent, Kevin Laurent (Esther), Richard Laurent (Lynn), Larry Laurent (Elaine), Camille Sullivan (Daniel), Paul Laurent (Traci), and Cecile Berry (Phil). He is preceded in death by his father Richard Laurent, mother Theresa Mae Laurent, and Doree Laurent. He is survived also by numerous nephews and nieces.