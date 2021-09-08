On Thursday September 2, 2021, Warren Wade Peters, loving husband and father of one child was called home by his Heavenly Father. Warren was born May 17, 1965, in Moscow, ID to Carol (Meyer) and Teddy Peters. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1983 and started working as a traveling construction worker building steel tanks and road/bridge projects. He worked in 37 states during this time and often talked about all the places he had been. Twenty-two years ago, August 31,1999, Warren took a job with the City of Selah as a utility worker and moved up to lead his last year.