Barbara Jean King left this world and entered Heaven on August 28, 2021. She was a devoted wife to Jim and loving mother to Ron Sellers Jr. (Angie) and Steve Sellers (Teri), stepdaughter to Rhonda, and sister to Marci. She was deeply loved by her grandchildren, Anthoney (Marlo) and Apryl (Efren) and her five great-grandchildren. She left a hole only God can fill. Proverbs 3:5-6.