Obituaries

Jim Adams (Papa Jim)

Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim was born on May 4, 1947 and passed away peacefully on August 31, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow. His pain and suffering is no more. Jim was born and raised in Cowiche, Washington and graduated from Highland High School in 1966. Jim was an excellent athlete and still holds the pole vault record of 13.6 ft. Jim married his beautiful wife Nancy Adams March of 1973 and they enjoyed 48 wonderful years together.

