Jim Adams (Papa Jim)

He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather who was loved by his family, admired as a friend, respected as an entrepreneur, and valued as an active member of the community. Jim had an undeniable wit and keen sense of humor that shone through his reserved and soft-spoken demeanor. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and one could often find him playing racquetball at the Macon Health Club. Jim graduated from Perry High School (1966), earned a Bachelor of Science (1970) and a Master of Education (1976) at Georgia Southwestern University, and obtained his Specialist in Education (1985) at Georgia State University. His passion for education and advocacy for life-long learning was evident through service as an educator for over 20 years before starting his successful real estate investment company (Coleman Properties, Inc). Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Polly Coleman. He is survived by his wife, Glenda Clance Coleman; sister, Kay Brock; daughter, Leslie Dziedzic and her husband, Patrick; two grandsons, Coleman and Tanner Dziedzic; daughter, Elizabeth McCollam and her husband, Stewart; two grandsons, Aiden and Noah McCollam; son, Wright Coleman.