ELKHART — A housing development may be the most likely option as Elkhart plans the future of a former instrument factory site. Musical instrument maker C.G. Conn operated out of the factory complex at 1101 E. Beardsley Ave. from the 1920s to the 1980s. It’s now owned by the Elkhart Redevelopment Commission and the city is seeking public feedback and developer proposals for putting the vacant brownfield site to new use.