Annual flu vaccine best protection for children, adults alike

The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against influenza is to get a flu vaccine every flu season. Flu illness is more dangerous than the common cold for children and can lead to serious illness, hospitalization or even death. Children younger than 5 and children of any age with certain long-term health problems are at high risk of flu complications like pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus and ear infections. The flu vaccine is safe and helps protect children from the flu.