Secrecy behind 'Project Winnie' irks commissioner

GOSHEN — The secrecy that still surrounds a $200 million warehouse project near Elkhart is starting to get under the skin of at least one county official. The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a zone map change for a 900,000-square-foot warehouse planned for a 100-acre site in the Elkhart East Industrial Park. The plan is still known as just “Project Winnie” one month after it first came to light, and the company has been described as a national logistics business but has not yet been named.