How to Create Multiple Streams of Income

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. Nearly half of all Americans depend on secondary work to get by. This is largely hidden from Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. Census Bureau data. According to census data, 7.8% of Americans work more than one job. Having multiple streams of income is rapidly becoming how people save for retirement, get out of debt or just build up some spending money. That Etsy store might not pay all the bills, but done right it could certainly help a six-month emergency fund stretch a lot longer.