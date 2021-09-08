Free Britney victory: Britney Spears' father Jamie files petition to end conservatorship
Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, is petitioning to end her conservatorship after 13 years. The 'Lucky' hitmaker is edging nearer to claiming a major legal victory in her lengthy legal battle to have her father removed as the conservator of her estate, as in court documents filed this week, Jamie said "recent events" and "changed circumstances" suggest the need for the pop icon to have her estate, finances and medical care controlled "may no longer exist".www.times-georgian.com
Comments / 0