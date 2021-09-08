CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Free Britney victory: Britney Spears' father Jamie files petition to end conservatorship

By Celebretainment
times-georgian.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, is petitioning to end her conservatorship after 13 years. The 'Lucky' hitmaker is edging nearer to claiming a major legal victory in her lengthy legal battle to have her father removed as the conservator of her estate, as in court documents filed this week, Jamie said "recent events" and "changed circumstances" suggest the need for the pop icon to have her estate, finances and medical care controlled "may no longer exist".

www.times-georgian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Theater & DanceBillboard

Britney Spears Is Feeling Like a 'Sexy MF' in New Dancing Video

Britney Spears is bringing "Sexy" back with her latest Instagram dance video. In the clip posted late Friday (Aug. 13), Spears is seen in a sheer, lacy bodysuit dancing against a yellow backdrop to Prince and the New Power Generation's "Sexy MF." The funky track was the lead single from Prince's Billboard 200 top five 1992 album, which was titled after his famous, unpronounceable "love symbol."
Petscelebratingthesoaps.com

Britney Spears’ Housekeeper Makes Disturbing Accusations

Britney Spears housekeeper recently accused the singer of a battery assault, which the staff claimed happened as a result of a dispute over the popstar’s dogs. The superstar’s staff members said that they took the dogs away because she wasn’t taking good care of them. Britney Spears Dogs On Verge...
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Allegedly Posts Photo of Engagement Ring, Later Claims Hack

Britney Spears' longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari appeared to post a photo of an engagement ring on his Instagram page. Asghari, who began dating Spears after they met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016, later claimed he was hacked and asked fans to "calm down." The post came amid rumors that Asghari is "desperate" to get engaged to Spears now that it appears her conservatorship may be ending soon.
CelebritiesMic

Jamie Spears reportedly wants $2 million to step down as Britney's conservator

According to Britney Spears' new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, her father is trying to weasel an additional $2 million away from the pop star before he agrees to step down as her conservator. You see, Jamie Spears filed legal documents in early August saying he intended to step aside as his daughter's guardian. But he provided no timeline for doing so, instead saying he'd work with the court to ensure an "orderly transition to a new conservator." It wasn't exactly the "Britney is free" moment her fans hoped for.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Why Britney Spears Has Worn Infamous Peasant Blouse ’17 Times,’ And Why She Won’t Stop Anytime Soon

Britney Spears is posing from her backyard and in a peasant blouse to mark one year since the birth of “Project Rose.” The 39-year-old princess of pop, known for her ad-hoc home Instagram updates, spent much of 2020 sharing mysterious and floral-centric photos for her 33.5 million Instagram followers, with shots ahead of the weekend seeing the “Toxic” singer mark a milestone linked to them.
RelationshipsPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' ex-fiancé, Jason Trawick, denies they were secretly married and divorced

Britney Spears’ ex-fiancé, Jason Trawick, put an end to rumors that he married and subsequently divorced the pop star secretly in 2012. Rumors began swirling last week after Tuesday’s episode of "Toxic: The Britney Spears Story" saw co-hosts Tess Barker and Babs Gray pour over an accounting report in Spears’ conservatorship case that implied she was receiving legal consultation to dissolve a marriage at the time. However, speaking to Extra’s Billy Bush, Trawick denied that he and Spears ever tied the knot.
CelebritiesVulture

Why Does Britney Spears’s Dad Suddenly Want Her Free?

Four weeks after Britney Spears’s father vehemently opposed being immediately removed or suspended, Jamie Spears made a stunning heel turn on Tuesday when he asked the court to terminate the conservatorship over his 39-year-old daughter entirely. He said in the court papers filed on September 7 that while the conservatorship has helped his daughter through a “major life crisis,” helped rehabilitate her career, and put her finances in order that now, because Britney herself has pleaded with the court to “let her have her life back,” he is requesting that Judge Brenda Penny end the conservatorship.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Britney Spears wants to keep personal conservator

Britney Spears wants to retain her personal conservator even if her conservatorship ends. The 39-year-old pop singer hasn’t had control of her affairs since 2008 and though she’s called for her dad, Jamie Spears, to step down from his position as co-conservator – which he subsequently agreed to and has now filed documents asking for the entire conservatorship to be removed – she is keen to keep Jodi Montgomery on her payroll for the foreseeable future.
CelebritiesWTHI

Britney Spears' lawyer requests her father resign as conservator without payout

Britney Spears' lawyer wants Jamie Spears to resign as the conservator of his daughter's estate, without the multimillion dollar payout that he is requesting. In a new court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, Mathew Rosengart states that although Spears' father said in a filing last month that he would eventually resign, Rosengart wants him to step down "today, before he is suspended."
Musicarcamax.com

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged after 5 years

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged, the couple announced Sunday. “Do you like it?” Asghari could be heard asking as Spears flashing her diamond-clad hand in a short Instagram video captioned, “I can’t f---ing believe it!!!!!!”. The pair, aged 39 and 27, respectively, had been dating for just over...
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Britney Spears engaged, see the massive diamond ring

Britney Spears has just confirmed she’s engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari – and she’s sharing the massive fist of a diamond ring. The 39-year-old pop princess, who has been dating personal trainer Sam since 2016, confirmed the news today for her 33.9 million Instagram followers, sharing her engagement finger pulled up to the camera as she posed outdoors and with beau Sam.

Comments / 0

Community Policy