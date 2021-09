NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Yale (1-1, 0-0 Ivy League) makes its first road trip of the season this weekend, traveling to Lafayette Friday (7:00 p.m., ESPN+). Playing their first games since a 4-1 win vs. Brown Nov. 9, 2019, the Bulldogs went 1-1 last weekend. They opened with a 6-0 win vs. Merrimack Friday before falling to Fairfield 2-1 on Sunday.