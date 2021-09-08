CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Special children with special needs, learn about these stars' special families

By Bang Showbiz
times-georgian.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenise Richards’ adopted daughter Eloise was diagnosed with a chromosome disorder in 2017, Chromosome 8, Monosomy 8p, which affects her speech. 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has been very open about her child's condition and has admitted that doctors don’t have a concrete answer to her particular case. Speaking to PEOPLE, she said: "I don’t know if she is ever going to talk like a typical child, but as a parent you want what’s best for your children." Denise has learned sign language to be able to communicate better with Eloise.

www.times-georgian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denise Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chromosome 8#Real Housewives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami, 17, Moves Out Of Family Home To Live With Dad Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards’ daughter Sami, 17, has moved in with dad Charlie Sheen because she ‘didn’t like her mother’s rules’, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Denise Richards, 50, is “incredibly saddened” after her 17-year-old daughter Sami Sheen decided to leave the family’s home and move in with dad Charlie Sheen, 56. The news was first reported by Page Six, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Sami moved out due to a disagreement over ” her mother’s rules”.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

Watch: Honey Boo Boo Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in "Teen Vogue" Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is putting everything out in the open. Ahead of her 16th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 28, the reality TV star was the subject of a Teen Vogue feature published on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The piece involved a glamorous photo shoot, in addition to a personal interview in which the teen got candid about the people in her life, including June "Mama June" Shannon.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
TV & VideosPopculture

Classic Sitcom Star Reveals She Is Broke Years After Abrupt Cancellation

Grace Under Fire star Brett Butler has fallen under hard times. Her situation is so dire that one of her closest friends launched a GoFundMe page to help her. Butler, 63, was making $250,000 per episode at the height of her fame, but she told The Hollywood Reporter this month she is "ashamed" of her current situation. She was close to homelessness at one point.
Burbank, CAenstarz.com

Erika Jayne's Husband Moves Into New Dig Amid Criminal Lawsuit, Looking Frail

Erika Jayne's husband, Tom Girardi, has moved out of his $13 million mansion and moved into another home. The Daily Mail has recently reported that the 82-year-old disgraced lawyer was seen checking into a senior living facility in Burbank, California, on Sunday. Girardi, diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer's disease and dementia...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Distractify

Whatever Happened to the Clothing Store That 'RHOBH' Starlet Kyle Richards Owned?

In 2012, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards opened her own boutique. The reality starlet partnered with Florida-based retailer Alene Too to propel her West Coast version of the brand, Kyle by Alene Too. At the time, Kyle emphasized that she wanted to open a store to ensure that shoppers could get cutting-edge pieces and accessories all in one location.

Comments / 0

Community Policy