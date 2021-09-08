Singer Shawn Mendes Celebrates Girlfriend Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ Premiere by Posting an Instagram Photo with PDA

At the new “Cinderella” movie premiere this week, Shawn Mendes was on hand to support his girlfriend Camila Cabello, who stars in it. He shared a cute social media photo where he showed her love.

On Thursday, Shawn Mendes took to his Instagram account to show his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, support after her new film, “Cinderella,” premiered this week. In the caption of the post, he congratulated her.

The singer also shared how proud he was of his fellow musician. He explained how he’d never seen anyone work as hard as Cabello, 24, did to show up daily in a professional, authentic, and kind manner.

Showing how loving and proud he was of his girlfriend, Mendes, 23, confessed that he admired Cabello very much. He noted how the movie was beautiful and had an equally beautiful message.

Mendes concluded his post by writing “I love you, my life” in Spanish. The icing on the cake was the adorable kissing photo he shared of him and his girlfriend on a balcony.

The “Stitches” singer wore a sheer black top with a V-neck design. He also had on high-waisted pants while Cabello went sleeveless in a white crop top and completed her look with a yellow Christian Siriano tulle skirt.

The couple attended the “Cinderella” premiere together on Wednesday. They even walked the red carpet together while attending the remake’s premiere, which also happens to be Cabello’s first movie.

That was the second premiere that Cabello had to attend this week. The star wore a sparkling high-low gown and long black boots at Monday's Los Angeles screening.

[Johnny ] Oleksinski said the movie, out this Friday on Amazon Prime, was that excruciating.

The young couple went public with their relationship in July 2019 after initially meeting in 2014. In July 2021, they ushered in their second anniversary with a romantic trip to the Caribbean.

Besides going to events and trips together, the couple has also recorded a Christmas song. Last November, the pair even adopted their first furry friend, a puppy named Tarzan.

“Cinderella” has generally been well received since it came out, but not everyone was thrilled with the reboot. “The New York Posts,” Johnny Oleksinski wrote a scathing review of the film.

The critic felt the movie’s writer-director, Kay Cannon, “shattered Cinderella’s glass slipper.” He noted how viewers were left to walk, forcibly, on the shards of the broken slipper barefoot.

Oleksinski said the movie, out this Friday on Amazon Prime, was that excruciating. The writer seemed to feel the remake was fake feminism more than anything as he trashed the newish storyline.