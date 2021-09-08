CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals kick off new traditions for 2021 season

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
Bengals CINCINNATI, OH

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals plan to start a new chapter celebrating past and new traditions at Paul Brown Stadium.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to games to participate in the new “Ruler of The Jungle” pregame ceremony, according to a news release from the Bengals.

The pregame ceremony will be led by a Bengals legend, celebrity, or super fan.

This season will have a new “Ring of Honor Game” that will take place Thursday, Sept. 30.

The “Ring of Honor” recognizes former players, coaches, and individuals who have played a significant role in the franchise history and tradition, according to the release.

The Bengals version of a student section called the “Canopy Crazies” will be open this season and will be located at the top of “The Jungle” on the 300 level.

The team will also be changing their uniform this season for the first time in 17 years.

Season ticket holders will receive exclusive gifts and concession discounts, according to the release.

The Bengals will kick off the 2021 season Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Minnesota Vikings at the Paul Brown Stadium.

