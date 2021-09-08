CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Unemployed Oregonians anxious as federal pandemic benefits expire

By Pamplin Media Group
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Multiple federal programs sunseted on Sept. 4, cutting benefits to tens of thousands in Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zTwjG_0bpY02hJ00

Roughly 80,000 Oregonians were expected to lose their unemployment payments when federal pandemic benefits expired Sept. 4. That's about two-thirds of the Oregonians receiving benefits as of mid-August.

Tens of thousands more could see their weekly payments decrease sharply.

Federal payments were a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of Oregonians during the pandemic — including many who normally wouldn't qualify for benefits.

"I didn't have to worry as much about the fact that I had lost a ton of my income and was now required to be home 24/7 with my children," said Portland resident Briana Linden, a contract worker in arts education. "It's really nerve-wracking to think that that one tiny piece of stability is ending."

As of mid-August, the Oregon Employment Department paid out roughly $64 million per week in federal benefits — money that went into people's pockets and the state economy.

The cutoff means self-employed people across the state will have to rebuild their businesses during the delta surge without access to a weekly safety net. Most people who exhausted state benefits and moved onto a federal extension program will see their payments end as well. Laid-off workers receiving regular benefits will have their weekly pay cut, too, as a $300 federal supplement expires.

Oregon's economy is recovering. The state added 20,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate fell to 5.2%. Wages have risen and the number of people collecting unemployment has fallen. But the federal benefits cutoff comes during a period of uncertainty as the delta variant floods Oregon hospitals with record numbers of COVID-19 patients.

"We know there's a lot of anxiety with the temporary federal benefit programs expiring Sept. 4, even as COVID-19 numbers are increasing in Oregon and across the country," David Gerstenfeld, acting director of the Oregon Employment Department, said.

The agency's projections of how many people could be impacted by expiring benefits were based on data from mid-August. Those numbers could decrease as more people find jobs.

Here's a look at the main programs ending and a few of the lives affected.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)

This is the extra $300 per week in federal money that people have received in addition to their base benefits.

Roughly 120,000 Oregonians were expected to lose that cushion after Labor Day.

Larry Taylor is one of them.

The 66-year-old social worker made it through some of the darkest days of the pandemic with his job intact. Made it through the mass layoffs when the pandemic hit. Made it through the winter shutdowns.

Then, in June, he was laid off. He started collecting regular unemployment, including the $300 bonus, but didn't learn until recently that the boost was ending.

"It helped. It was needed," Taylor said outside a job center in North Portland. "I don't know why they discontinued it." He said the change would hurt a lot of people.

After Sept. 4, Taylor's weekly benefits have been cut almost in half — to roughly $340 a week, after taxes. His concerns about money aren't new, but now they've grown.

"I got a mortgage to pay. I was always concerned. Even when I was working, I was concerned," Taylor said. "So, this is going to be a little hardship. I just got to cut back on things."

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

For Portland resident Briana Linden, the world changed when Gov. Kate Brown shut down schools in March 2020.

"It was really terrifying because we were suddenly facing a global pandemic and I was facing the loss of all of my income and I was home with my children," she said.

Linden is a teaching artist who pieces together different jobs. Much of her work involves schools and students, including the statewide Poetry Out Loud contest she typically coordinates.

Congress had workers like Linden in mind when it created Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for people who usually can't get regular unemployment insurance benefits, including the self-employed.

Linden and roughly 36,000 other Oregonians were expected to lose benefits when PUA expired Sept. 4.

For Linden, those federal benefits were a lifeline. She said she and her husband come from working class families and would have struggled to make it on his pay alone.

"Those benefits made it so we got food on the table for our kids," she said, adding that she also saved some money as a result.

In mid-August, Linden didn't have paying work lined up yet and she worried about her young children's return to in-person schooling during the delta surge.

"It's hard to not think we're going to have another shutdown," she said. "And to not have benefits on top of all of those other stresses — honestly, I feel like I can't even imagine how we're going to keep doing this. It feels really, really debilitating."

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

This program extended benefits for people who ran out of regular unemployment benefits. About 45,000 Oregonians were expected to lose those extended benefits entirely after Sept. 4.

Shirley Halnan expects to be one of them. After Halnan was laid off from a job in interior design, she exhausted her regular benefits and eventually moved onto PEUC. She said federal benefits did more than pay her mortgage and bills. She saved a bit and took online classes. Halnan is starting her own coaching business — and planning to reinvent herself, even as she approaches retirement age.

"I always bounce back," she said with a rasp in her voice. Halnan's asthma makes the prospect of returning to an office or working in people's homes unnerving.

"I don't feel safe. Period," she said. She's upset that more people haven't gotten vaccinated to help curb the pandemic.

"I'm not angry at my losing my benefits. I'm frustrated and appalled at the fact that I don't feel safe going to work," she said.

About 11,000 people currently receiving PEUC should keep receiving benefits. The employment department said this group has been informed they can shift back to a regular unemployment claim.

Halnan said no one from the agency notified her about the possibility of benefits continuing, but she plans to seek clarification.

What happens next?

In 2019, roughly 860,000 people visited food pantries or meal sites in Oregon and southwest Washington, according to the Oregon Food Bank.

In 2020, that number doubled to 1.7 million people — a figure the group's CEO called "absolutely staggering."

"We have been through the highest surge in hunger in my lifetime," said Susannah Morgan.

In 2021, she said, the number of people requesting food assistance stabilized and began to decline.

"We're worried what will happen when these benefits expire. Are we going to see another surge in hunger again?" Morgan asked.

In short, she doesn't know.

Morgan pointed to other federal and stateÂ programsÂ that could help offset the benefits cliff. The Biden administration is pumpingÂ billions more into SNAP benefits, a historic investment poised to increase Oregonians' food stamp benefits by 27% over pre-pandemic levels. And eligible families with children are temporarily receiving monthly payments, up to $300 per child, under anÂ expanded child tax credit.

But many low-income households in Oregon are still struggling to get rent relief asÂ eviction protectionsÂ for rentersÂ end. As of Aug. 26, more thanÂ 30,000 householdsÂ had applied for help from theÂ Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Barely one-tenth of those applicants — 3,200 households — had been paid.

At the same time, job vacancies have been at historic highs in Oregon and staffing shortages are widespread. The role of enhanced unemployment benefits in that labor shortage has been hotly debated. With the $300 federal supplement, some workers earned more on unemployment than they did in their former jobs.

In its recentÂ economic forecast, the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis said unemployment insurance has been a clear disincentive for some workers to return to jobs. But "even as UI is a big, maybe the biggest piece to the labor supply puzzle," state economists wrote, "it is not the only piece."

Those economists say the expiration of enhanced benefits is unlikely to produce a sudden flood of job applicants in Oregon. Preliminary reports from around the country indicate that states that cut off federal benefits programs earlyÂ did not experience rapid job growthÂ relative to states that kept the benefits.

It's more likely, state economists say, that some households will draw down savings first and the labor supply will pick up modestly in the months ahead — potentially as conditions grow safer.

In north Portland, Larry Taylor wasn't waiting. He's been applying for jobs and doing some contract work on the side.

"I'm a survivor," he said. "I'll find a way to make ends meet."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Portland, OR
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregonians#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Federal unemployment has expired. What to know next

Las Vegas (KSNV). — The deadline has passed. Last Saturday, three federal pandemic unemployment programs ended:. PUA. which provided money to self-employed and gig workers, PEUC, an extension of regular unemployment and FPUC, that additional $300 (once $600) weekly payment. And on September 11th, State Extended Benefits (SEB) --an additional...
EconomyNBC New York

4 Steps to Take Now That Pandemic Unemployment Insurance Programs Have Expired

Millions of Americans and their families will see a significant drop in their unemployment benefits, or lose them altogether, now that three key pandemic relief programs for the jobless have expired. Moving forward, 5.1 million people supported by Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for freelancers, gig workers and caregivers), and 3.8 million...
EconomyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

What It Costs to Retire Comfortably in Every State

The Social Security Administration announced recently that it would not be able to pay full benefits beginning in 2034, a full year earlier than had been anticipated before the pandemic. This could leave many older Americans without the financial safety net they had been counting on. The average Social Security benefit was just over $1,500 […]
U.S. PoliticsWXIA 11 Alive

Yes, the $300 weekly federal unemployment payment has ended

Throughout much of the COVID-19 pandemic, people who are unemployed have received an additional weekly payment from the federal government. At first, the payment was $600 but it was later reduced to $300. But over Labor Day weekend, nearly 18 months after the start of the pandemic, data from Google...
Longview, WAColumbian

SNAP users’ benefits to increase 21% as pandemic aid ends

LONGVIEW — People using the federal food assistance program known as SNAP will receive a 21 percent permanent benefits increase this fall, as temporary COVID-19 pandemic relief to the program is set to expire. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average SNAP user’s benefits will permanently increase by...
EconomyNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Long-Term Unemployed Workers Still Have Access to Federal Jobless Aid in These States

Millions of Americans and their families lost their access to pandemic unemployment insurance as several key programs expired over the weekend. Moving forward, the 2.8 million people collecting traditional UI as of August 14 will no longer see a $300 weekly enhancement. Some 5.4 million people drawing from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which supports those not traditionally eligible for aid including freelancers and gig workers, will lose jobless benefits altogether.
Economyalabamanews.net

Labor Day Brings an End to Federal $300 Weekly Unemployment Boost

Labor Day 2021 represents a perilous crossroads for millions of Americans. Two primary anchors of the government’s COVID protection package are ending or have recently ended. The $300 weekly jobless benefit boost will stop Monday, affecting an estimated 8.9 million people. In Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey announced in May that...
AgriculturePosted by
Times Leader

Help available as federal pandemic unemployment ends Saturday

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier said Friday that the state has been working diligently to transition Pennsylvanians from federal pandemic unemployment benefits to programs that target the specific challenges they are experiencing. Berrier reminded Pennsylvanians that federal unemployment...
Income Taxparentherald.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Residents of These States May Expect Relief Money

Following three rounds of federal relief money disbursement since the pandemic started, residents in some American states are set to get a fourth stimulus check from their governor's office. Despite an improving national economy, the Delta variant transmissions have created more economic distress in some states. Per Census data from...
U.S. Politicscentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits to continue in September

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, about 402,000 SNAP households will receive roughly $65 million in...
Income TaxUSA Today

10 states are planning additional stimulus payments. Is yours one of them?

Beyond the stimulus checks that arrived last spring, expanded child tax credit payments that are hitting the bank accounts of eligible families for at least a few more months, and a small increase in the Earned Income Tax Credit, it appears that the federal government may be easing away from stimulus programs for the time being. The hope is that the economy will grow at a robust enough pace to help lift all Americans.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming In 2021?

) — The pandemic continues almost a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated, and President Biden recently announced a strengthening of efforts to encourage vaccines. The rise in cases could slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery at all. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still struggling to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
Public Healththeeastcountygazette.com

Pandemic Benefits for Workers Have Already Ended: Extensions Available?

Even with the Delta variant causing steadily high cases of COVID-19 across the states, many businesses closing and filing for bankruptcy, no extensions are offered for the eventual end of federal pandemic unemployment benefits, which were set to end September 6. Due to the pandemic, benefit programs for unemployed Americans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy