Yamhill County, OR

Sept. 8 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n3AF6_0bpY01oa00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eeflP_0bpY01oa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQXBZ_0bpY01oa00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NJeD9_0bpY01oa00

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.

Sept. 9

Roman Sergeyivich Shatalov, 25, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on charges of second-degree burglary, identity theft and mail theft.

Sydney Loucinda Shaw, 40, is wanted on an FTA for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).

Karl Jose Sheehan, 65, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision.

Jodi Lynn Sherland, 54, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance (PCS).

Justin Ray Sherman, 30, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.

Skylar Robert Shire, 21, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

Mark Daniel Shoop, 45, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for first-degree criminal mistreatment.

Bryce Andrew Silk, 28, is wanted on an FTA for harassment.

Dylian Michael Lee Simkins, 26, is wanted on an FTA for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Cole Dwayne Simpson, 48, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for PCS.

Stevie Sharee Simpson, 32, is wanted on an FTA for delivery and manufacture of meth and PCS.

Barney Mac Slaughter, 59, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII.

Thomas Kenneth Smiley, 32, is wanted on an FTA for PCS and failure to appear on a citation.

Aaron Gabriel Smith, 49, is wanted on an FTA for telephone harassment.

Jordyn Amanda Smith, 29, is wanted on an FTA for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Charles R. Snyder, 53, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII, hit and run and recklessly endangering another person.

Richard Dean Snyder, 41, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

Armando Amescua Solorio, 56, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for first-degree forgery.

Joseph Adam Sorenson, 29, is wanted on a probation violation for menacing.

Javier Soto, 28, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

Laura Jean Depee, 41, is wanted on an FTA for contempt.

Angela Faith Osborne, 50, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

Christopher Colton Pushor, 30, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.

Rafael Tovar-Juarez, 25, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for felony possession of a weapon.

Comments / 0

 

