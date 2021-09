Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 1 schedule). Shaun O'Hara: Jameis Winston goes into Week 1 without three of the Saints' top four receivers from last season -- Jared Cook, Emmanuel Sanders and Michael Thomas, who begins the season on the PUP list -- but he's up to the challenge. The former No. 1 overall pick outthrows reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, who returned all of his weapons and then some, giving confidence to Saints fans in the new era.