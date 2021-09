As the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic ravaged the world, it brought life as we knew it to a halt. In particular, many industries experienced significant and unexpected supply chain issues—difficulty sourcing necessary ingredients for vital drugs or finding workers to fill relevant positions—holding up production lines and imposing a considerable financial burden. The absence of just one raw ingredient can halt development of a product; unfortunately, this threat has not lessened with the introduction of vaccines. A pandemic on this scale is rare, but natural disasters, political boundaries and route blockages are common and can be just as devastating to production.