Girls Middle School Cross Country finishes 12th place at Franklin Grizzly Bear Invite

By Admin
beechgrove-athletics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a great morning for a cross country meet on Saturday with several PRs. There were 181 girl runners and 208 boys. Our top 5 girls were: 22nd Layla Cranfill 13:22, 29th Abby Webster 13:33, 82nd Lyla Muffler 15:05, 86th Aliegha Buendia 15:16, 97th Jayda Cranfill 15:43. Our top 5 boys were: 78th BJ Mastin 13:10, 87th Nathan Kinder 13:26, 132nd Christian Lozano 14:56, 134th Eddie Harrison 14:57, 177th Elliot Kinder 16:45. Their next race is Thursday at Southport.

beechgrove-athletics.com



