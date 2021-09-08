CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ByteDance in talks to borrow up to $5 billion – The Information

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – ByteDance, the Chinese owner of short-video platform TikTok, is in talks with banks to borrow up to $5 billion to refinance debt and pay for overseas expansion, The Information reported https://www.theinformation.com/articles/bytedance-in-talks-to-borrow-up-to-5-billion-to-fund-overseas-expansion on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The company and the banks have discussed raising...

