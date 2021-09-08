ByteDance in talks to borrow up to $5 billion – The Information

Last week’s rumors have been confirmed – TikTok owner ByteDance is set to acquire standalone VR headset maker, Pico. CNBC reported the news (which was first confirmed by Chinese publication Nweon) noting that the financial details of the deal had not been disclosed. In a statement issued to the publication, ByteDance said that Pico’s “comprehensive suite of software and hardware technologies, as well as the talent and deep expertise of the team, will support both our entry to the VR space and long-term investment in this emerging field.”