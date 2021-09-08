City considers purchase of recycling company
The Grand Junction City Council is considering purchasing Grand Junction Curbside Recycling Indefinitely, a locally owned and operated recycling business. The business already works closely in partnership with the city under the direction of the Solid Waste Management Department. The council discussed the potential purchase in executive session last week. All money derived from the sale of commodities collected at the curb is returned to the city to help offset program costs.www.gjsentinel.com
