Grand Junction, CO

City considers purchase of recycling company

By DAN WEST Dan.West@gjsentinel.com
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grand Junction City Council is considering purchasing Grand Junction Curbside Recycling Indefinitely, a locally owned and operated recycling business. The business already works closely in partnership with the city under the direction of the Solid Waste Management Department. The council discussed the potential purchase in executive session last week. All money derived from the sale of commodities collected at the curb is returned to the city to help offset program costs.

