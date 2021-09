While many Australians were unable to celebrate Father's Day due to lockdowns, the Prime Minister travelled interstate to see his children, writes Hannah Thomas. ON THE EVENING of Friday 3 September, whilst the majority of Australia's population was in lockdown, Prime Minister Scott Morrison boarded an RAAF VIP jet at a cost to taxpayers of more than $2,000 and flew from Canberra to Sydney to spend Father's Day with his children. Morrison received approval from A.C.T. Health to return to Canberra on Monday (again on a flight which cost taxpayers more than $2,000) without having to quarantine for two weeks, subject to conditions such as regular testing.