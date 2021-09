Myanmar’s National Unity Government, an underground resistance movement against the military regime, has declared “defensive war” against the ruling junta, calling for a nationwide uprising in "in every village, town and city”.In a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Duwa Lashi La, the acting president of the NUG, called for revolt against the junta led by General Min Aung Hlaing, who declared himself prime minister after seizing power from Myanmar’s democratically-elected government.“The entire world knows that the military is constantly committing inhumane war crimes,” he said. “[So] we launched a people’s defensive war against the military junta.”“We have to initiate...