CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Trial of 20 men accused in 2015 Paris attacks to begin

By Via AP news wire
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zrkdI_0bpXxjNQ00

In a secure complex embedded within a 13th-century courthouse, France on Wednesday will begin the trial of 20 men accused in the Islamic State group’s 2015 attacks on Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured.

Nine gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of each other at France's national soccer stadium, the Bataclan concert hall and Paris restaurants and cafes on Nov. 13, 2015. Survivors of the attacks as well as those who mourn their dead are expected to pack the rooms, which were designed to hold 1,800 plaintiffs and 350 lawyers.

The lone survivor of the extremist cell from that night, Salah Abdeslam is the key defendant among those being tried for the deadliest attack in France since World War II. He is the only one charged with murder. The same IS network went on to strike Brussels months later, killing another 32 people.

Dominique Kielemoes, whose son bled to death at one of the cafes that night, said the month dedicated to victims' testimonies at the trial will be crucial to both their own healing and that of the nation.

“The assassins, these terrorists, thought they were firing into the crowd, into a mass of people. But it wasn’t a mass — these were individuals who had a life, who loved, had hopes and expectations, and that we need to talk about at the trial. It’s important.” she said,

Twenty men are charged, but six of them will be tried in absentia. Abdeslam, who abandoned his rental car in northern Paris and discarded a malfunctioning suicide vest before fleeing home to Brussels, has refused to speak with investigators. But he holds the answers to many of the remaining questions about the attack and the people who planned it, both in Europe and abroad.

The modern courtroom was constructed within the storied 13th-century Palais de Justice in Paris, where Marie Antoinette and Emile Zola faced trial, among others.

For the first time, victims can also have a secure audio link to listen from home if they want with a 30-minute delay.

The trial is scheduled to last nine months. The month of September will be dedicated to laying out the police and forensic evidence. October will be given over to victims’ testimony. From November to December, officials including former French President François Hollande will testify, as will relatives of the attackers.

Abdeslam will be questioned multiple times. He has so far refused to talk to investigators.

None of the proceedings will be televised or rebroadcast to the public, but they will be recorded for archival purposes. Video recording has only been allowed for a handful of cases in France considered to be of historical value, including last year's trial for the 2015 attacks against the Charlie Hebdo newspaper in Paris and a kosher supermarket.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

240K+
Followers
109K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
François Hollande
Person
Marie Antoinette
Person
Emile Zola
Person
Salah Abdeslam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Attacks#Suicide#Islamic#Palais De Justice#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Related
Public SafetyTelegraph

Italian police solve 400-year-old mystery surrounding death of Renaissance military commander

An elite unit of Italy’s Carabinieri police has solved a 429-year-old cold case involving the death of one of Renaissance Europe’s most prominent military commanders. Alessandro Farnese, the Duke of Parma, was a leading condottiero or general who fought in the Netherlands on behalf of Philip II, the king of Spain, and took part in the Spanish Armada, the campaign to invade England in 1588.
Public SafetyPosted by
UPI News

On This Day: Terror attacks kill nearly 3,000 in U.S.

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1777, troops commanded by Gen. George Washington were defeated by the British under Gen. William Howe in the Battle of Brandywine. In 1847, Stephen Foster's first hit, "Oh! Susanna," had its debut at a concert in a Pittsburgh saloon and...
Relationship Advicedailynewsen.com

The heir of the Russian throne will marry on October 1 in St. Petersburg

The heir of the Russian throne, Gueorgui Romanov, descendant of the last Zar, Nicolás II, will marry on October 1 at the Cathedral of San Isaak in St. Petersburg. As reported today the Cathedral Office of the Cathedral, Gueorgui, the Unique Son of María Romanova, Head of the Russian Imperial House, will contract nuptials with the Italian citizen Rebecca Bettarini.
ScienceObserver

Nazi Artifacts Were Just Found Stashed in an Unassuming House in Hagen, Germany

Nazi artifacts, which have recently been popping up more frequently on the auction circuit and in instances of high-stakes museum theft, are also continuously coming to light for the first time: Sebastian Yurtseven, a teacher in Germany, was recently helping to clean his aunt’s house in Hagen, Germany when he happened upon a stash of Nazi artifacts hidden behind the wall. The items that Yurtseven discovered include a portrait of Adolf Hitler, medallions and badges decorated with eagles and swastikas, gas masks, documents and a revolver. In the aftermath of the discovery, researchers have come to understand an extraordinary fact about Yurtseven’s aunt’s house.
EconomyBBC

Denmark tells some migrants to work for benefits

Some migrants in Denmark will now be required to work 37 hours a week in order to receive welfare benefits. It will be a requirement for those who have been on benefits for three to four years, and who have not reached a certain level of proficiency in Danish. Prime...
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

‘Hero’ Activist Makes Heart Symbol As She's Jailed for 11 Years

A leading Belarusian opposition figure smiled and made a heart symbol with her hands as she was handed an 11-year sentence on Monday, amid an ongoing crackdown on the pro-democracy movement by authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko. Maria Kolesnikova, a 39-year-old flautist and conductor turned activist, who is one of the...
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Trial of 20 men accused over 2015 Paris attacks to begin

France on Wednesday will begin the trial of 20 men accused over the so-called Islamic State group’s 2015 attacks on Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured. Nine gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of each other at France’s national football stadium, the Bataclan concert hall and Paris restaurants and cafes on November 13, 2015.
Public SafetyNorth Country Public Radio

The Paris Trial For The November 2015 Attacks Is Set To Begin On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 20 men accused of planning and carrying out the largest peacetime attacks on French soil will go on trial in Paris. Nearly six years ago, 10 attackers killed 130 people and wounded hundreds more in coordinated shootings and suicide bombings at the Bataclan concert hall, a sports stadium and bars and restaurants across the French capital. The ISIS attacks took place on an unusually balmy November Friday night in 2015, when outdoor café tables were full.

Comments / 0

Community Policy