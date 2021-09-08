CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon to open 2 cashier-less Whole Foods stores next year

By JOSEPH PISANI
theintelligencer.com
Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — There will be something missing at two Whole Foods stores opening next year: the rows of cashiers. Amazon, which owns the grocery chain, said Wednesday that it will bring its cashier-less technology to two Whole Foods stores for the first time, letting shoppers grab what they need and leave without having to open their wallets. Cameras and sensors track what’s taken off shelves. Items are charged to an Amazon account after customers leave the store with them.

