Coffee, concerts and jewelry with NEW.WAV

Cup of Troy, a traveling coffee shop run by USC students, made its most recent pit stop Sunday at the Dustbowl — a backyard outfitted as a local music venue. But, NEW.WAV, an event hosted by media company World Wide Waves, was not your average backyard concert. If the harp standing on the stage wasn’t the first clue that the event was going to be something different, then the local businesses lining the sides of the venue highlighted that it would be memorable.