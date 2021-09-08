EDITORIAL: Lessons from the storm
Few anticipated the horrific damages that Hurricane Ida would inflict upon Somerset County and other parts of New Jersey last Wednesday, Sept. 1. We’d all seen the devastation caused by the storm days earlier in Louisiana. But there was perhaps a false sense of security that the monster storm would have run its course by the time it reached the northeast, maybe bring just a few inches of rain our way, nothing like the torrential downpours and flooding seen in the south.www.newjerseyhills.com
