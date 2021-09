The new Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Module recently launched on RAMweb for students to broaden their knowledge on diversity, equity and inclusion topics. On Aug. 30, an email was sent out to students regarding the new diversity and inclusion module on RAMweb. According to the Race, Bias and Equity Initiative website, this module is currently optional and provides education through short videos that outline scenarios and reflections. According to the email, the whole course takes about 40 minutes.