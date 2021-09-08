Apple plans release of its latest offerings in time for holidays

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. If you've been holding off on shelling out for a new MacBook Pro out of FOMO or indecision, this fall may hold the answers you've been waiting for. Just not yet. Apple's big event on Sept. 14 only offers a slim chance we'll get information about the new models -- though there may be clues buried in its presentation for the upcoming iPhone 13 and related devices. It's highly likely that the company will launch its MacBook Pros or other new Macs in a follow-up event in October, as it has tended to do. And based on some reliable rumormongering, there might be some big changes, including a new higher-powered version of Apple's M1 processor in all models, a new 14-inch MacBook Pro, new mini LED-based screens similar to that of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the return of much-missed connectors and the ditching of the not-much-loved Touch Bar.