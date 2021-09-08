University reveals contingency plan for pandemic

Although it is only the third week of school, students are already not following USC’s mask mandate, posing risks for themselves and the people around them. Prior to reopening campus for the Fall 2021 semester, the University administration established a mask mandate that requires all students, faculty and University staff to wear masks while inside campus facilities. Although there are no direct guidelines for masks in outdoor settings, all attendees are asked to wear masks at large outdoor gatherings such as the New Student Convocation and the Welcome Back Concert.