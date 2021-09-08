CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

University reveals contingency plan for pandemic

By CHRISTINA CHKARBOUL
Daily Trojan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite USC’s fall on-campus activities resuming to near normalcy, the surge in coronavirus infections in Los Angeles County, induced primarily by the highly-infectious Delta variant, remains high. Amid increased governmental guidelines and restrictions, such as the reimplementation of indoor mask mandates across the county on July 17, the University outlined its contingency plans if there were to be a rapid rise of campus cases.

dailytrojan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Education
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Education
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contingency Plan#University#Visa#Pan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
International Relations
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
wtae.com

Duquesne University provost, epidemiologist discusses COVID-19 pandemic

PITTSBURGH — Dr. David Dausey has been the Provost at Duquesne University for four years, but a deeper look at his resume shows decades of work to stop the spread of infectious diseases in 20 countries. After graduate work at Yale and Harvard to study infectious disease, Dr. David Dausey...
Daily Nebraskan

OPINION: Students in quarantine still deserve contingency plans

I’d like to think of this era as the twilight phase of COVID-19. No, not the “Twilight” phase, sparkling Robert Pattinson not included. I mean that anymore, normalcy has come creeping back into our lives like elongating shadows. I mean that hope has come to rest within us yet again. Of course, that means we are also bound to be disappointed.
Los Angeles County, CADaily Trojan

USC students should strictly follow the mask mandate

Although it is only the third week of school, students are already not following USC’s mask mandate, posing risks for themselves and the people around them. Prior to reopening campus for the Fall 2021 semester, the University administration established a mask mandate that requires all students, faculty and University staff to wear masks while inside campus facilities. Although there are no direct guidelines for masks in outdoor settings, all attendees are asked to wear masks at large outdoor gatherings such as the New Student Convocation and the Welcome Back Concert.
Daily Trojan

Trojan Check bypassed

Every morning at campus intersections, like McClintock and Jefferson, students bustle across the street with their heads down, rapidly typing their myUSC credentials on their phone or pulling up a screenshot to display the uniquely colored QR code to USC Care Crew workers. Since returning to campus, students have been required to complete Trojan Check, the daily coronavirus compliance survey, to enter campus.
fox5ny.com

Say hello to 'Mu': New coronavirus strain arrives in the U.S.

Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and now Mu. Mu is another strain of the coronavirus and it has arrived in the United States. "What we know and what has been concerning is that this variant shares eight mutations with other variants of concern that we've seen beta and delta in particular, which seem to increase transmissibility," says Dr. Stephanie Silvera, epidemiologist, and professor of public health at Montclair State University.
WVNews

West Virginia University plans 'Alert' test today

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University will conduct a test of the WVU Alert system for the Morgantown campus at 1 p.m. today (Tuesday). Students are automatically registered for the emergency messaging system through email. Students should add their phone number to their account to receive text messages as well.
beckershospitalreview.com

University Health board approves plan to join Piedmont

Augusta, Ga.-based University Health Care System's board approved its plan to join Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare this week, The Augusta Chronicle reported Sept. 9. The agreement approved by the board closely mirrors a letter of intent the organizations signed in May. Under the deal, which still needs approval from the Georgia...
Lane County, OREmerald Media

UO law school adapts to pandemic contingencies during fall semester

The University of Oregon’s law school began its fall semester on Aug. 23, marking a return to mostly in-person classes for the 2021-22 academic year. Despite the law community’s high COVID-19 vaccination rates, some students are dissatisfied with the university’s policies and communication regarding the coronavirus. Law school dean Marcilynn...
Government Technology

Washington State University Planning New Science Buildings

(TNS) — With the conclusion of a pair of major construction projects on its Pullman campus, Washington State University is preparing to make way for two new science buildings that will replace aging facilities in the heart of campus. Louise Sweeney, project manager lead for WSU's Facilities Services department, said...
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
deseret.com

The CDC reveals who is really getting the severe breakthrough COVID-19 cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new data about who is suffering from severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19, and it’s inline with information we’ve read before. How many breakthrough cases are there?. The CDC said it received reports of 12,908 severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people,...
Daily Trojan

Housing policies challenge students, resident assistants

After a year of Discord calls and virtual Zoom events, resident assistants now greet students in residence halls and enforce USC’s coronavirus guidelines. With the return to in-person learning, most students have moved into on-campus or nearby housing despite some ongoing uncertainties. With the Delta variant spreading among vaccinated individuals, USC has continued to keep its guard up by enforcing rules for on-campus housing, restricting guests and requiring Trojan Check to leave.
Daily Trojan

The recall election should matter to California college students

The 2018 election in California was nothing short of predictable. John Cox, a Republican businessman, lost by approximately three million votes to former Democratic mayor of San Francisco and then-Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom. Californians voted, the results were what they had expected and life went on. Then the coronavirus pandemic...
Los Angeles, CADaily Trojan

USG aims to create welcoming culture

During Tuesday’s Senate meeting, the Undergraduate Student Government discussed upcoming assembly and committee social events, including a service festival and a voter registration event, and confirmed their new advocacy liaisons. At the beginning of the meeting, Chief Programming Officer Jessica Minsol Kim introduced efforts to keep USG’s in-person events compliant...
Daily Trojan

Students provide resources to North Korean refugees

With the pandemic affecting resources for international communities, Aurora NK was formed to help North Korean refugees gain access to educational opportunities. Originally starting off with five members from USC and UCLA in the summer of 2020, Aurora NK has now become a California-based corporate entity with cooperation from all over the world that provides resources and help to North Koreans in the sectors of education, legal aid and healthcare.

Comments / 0

Community Policy