University reveals contingency plan for pandemic
Despite USC’s fall on-campus activities resuming to near normalcy, the surge in coronavirus infections in Los Angeles County, induced primarily by the highly-infectious Delta variant, remains high. Amid increased governmental guidelines and restrictions, such as the reimplementation of indoor mask mandates across the county on July 17, the University outlined its contingency plans if there were to be a rapid rise of campus cases.dailytrojan.com
