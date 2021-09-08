Amazon brings its cashierless tech to two Whole Foods stores

Customers of the Whole Foods Market in Sherman Oaks will soon get a new option for purchases: they will be able to "just walk out" the door and have their grocery purchases automatically charged based on computer vision and other sensors. According to Amazon, two stores--one in Washington D.C., and the other in Sherman Oaks--will start implementing the new "Just Walk Out" technology, which uses what Amazon says is "computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning" to let customers simply walk out of the store and skip the checkout line. Amazon said it has started implementing the technology because "customers didn't like standing in checkout lines". Amazon says the store will allow customers to enter a store by scanning the QR code in the Whole Foods Market or Amazon app, hovering their palm using Amazon One, or inserting a credit or debit card linked to their Amazon account. The company says that once customers are done, they simply scan or insert their entry method again, and users will receive a digital receipt, which will be available in the Whole Foods Market app.