Amazon brings its cashierless tech to two Whole Foods stores

By Annie Palmer, @annierpalmer
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is launching its cashierless technology at two Whole Foods stores that are scheduled to open next year. The company has deployed the "Just Walk Out" technology to a growing number of store formats, including at several Fresh grocery stores and in its Go convenience stores. Amazon is bringing its...

RetailBusiness Insider

Walmart to scrap quarterly bonuses for store workers

Walmart is scrapping quarterly bonuses for store workers. The retail giant told staff it would scrap the bonuses, known as "MyShare," at the end of the company's fiscal year, on January 31, 2022, according to an internal memo seen by The Wall Street Journal. In the memo, Walmart said quarterly...
Retailchainstoreage.com

Holiday retail tech: Four essential tips for pop-up store success

Every holiday season, retail chains like See's Candies significantly increase their store footprints by rolling out pop-ups and kiosks in malls and other locations, seemingly overnight. Ensuring the best possible customer experience at every location requires careful planning months beforehand, and includes rolling out and equipping each of these temporary...
BusinessNew York Post

UPS plans to buy same-day delivery company Roadie

United Parcel Service on Friday announced plans to buy Roadie, a crowd-sourced, same-day delivery company whose major clients include home improvement chain Home Depot. The tie-up comes after key UPS retail customers like Amazon, Walmart and Target built or bought gig delivery services to provide speedy local delivery of everything from fresh food to bulky furniture.
BusinessEngadget

The Morning After: Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' tech comes to Whole Foods

Amazon, the owner of Whole Foods, is finally bringing the sort of high-tech features we were expecting to the nationwide grocery chain. Its cashierless Just Walk Out tech will soon arrive in two Whole Foods locations, after starting off in Amazon’s own Go grocery stores. Just Walk Out uses computer...
New York City, NYPosted by
pymnts

Today in Restaurant and Grocery Tech: Restaurant Aggregators Sue NYC; Kroger Boosts Sales with Personalization

Today in restaurant and grocery tech news, delivery services sue New York City over fee caps, while Kroger drives loyalty with data-informed recommendations. And Ryan Ostrom, chief marketing officer at Jack in the Box, tells PYMNTS how personalizing the rewards experience and meeting customers on their preferred channels can help QSRs strengthen their brands.
Businessdrugstorenews.com

Amazon bringing autonomous checkout to Whole Foods Market

Amazon continues to expand its “Just Walk Out” autonomous checkout technology, this time to its Whole Foods Market division. The company will deploy the technology in two new Whole Foods Market stores — in the Glover Park neighborhood of Washington, D.C., and Sherman Oaks, California — that are scheduled to open in 2022. Amazon’s Just Walk Out” tech leverages a combination of computer vision, sensor fusion and deep learning — similar to what is used in a self-driving car — that enables shoppers to shop the store, select products and skip the checkout when they’re done.
Grocery & Supermakethypebeast.com

Amazon is Introducing "Just Walk Out" System to Whole Foods

The “Just Walk Out” technology used by Amazon Go stores and Fresh supermarkets is now arriving at two Whole Foods locations. Shoppers simply need to scan their in-app QR Code, use the Amazon One palm scanner, or insert a debit card linked to their Amazon upon entering the store to skip the check-out line. The Just Walk Out system uses computer vision, deep learning algorithms and sensors —similar to the tech found in self-driving cars— to keep track of exactly what shoppers are putting into their bag and putting back on the shelves.
Businessprogressivegrocer.com

‘We’re Still Whole Foods’: Life After Amazon

The story of where Whole Foods Market is headed begins where it all started: a mission to create a healthier world by selling healthier foods. “We are a mission-based company,” says Rob Twyman, EVP/Operations at Whole Foods. “We are doing it because we believe in it. We are doing it because it is the right thing to do, and we want to effectively change the world and nourish people and planet. That is a lofty goal, but it is a real goal, it is a heartfelt goal, and it is something we are still very committed to.”
BusinesssocalTech.com

Whole Foods Customers In Sherman Oaks To Pilot Amazon Technology

Customers of the Whole Foods Market in Sherman Oaks will soon get a new option for purchases: they will be able to "just walk out" the door and have their grocery purchases automatically charged based on computer vision and other sensors. According to Amazon, two stores--one in Washington D.C., and the other in Sherman Oaks--will start implementing the new "Just Walk Out" technology, which uses what Amazon says is "computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning" to let customers simply walk out of the store and skip the checkout line. Amazon said it has started implementing the technology because "customers didn't like standing in checkout lines". Amazon says the store will allow customers to enter a store by scanning the QR code in the Whole Foods Market or Amazon app, hovering their palm using Amazon One, or inserting a credit or debit card linked to their Amazon account. The company says that once customers are done, they simply scan or insert their entry method again, and users will receive a digital receipt, which will be available in the Whole Foods Market app.
Agriculturenewhope.com

[email protected]: Should Big Dairy go regenerative? | Amazon adds cashierless tech to Whole Foods

Good news for the struggling conventional dairy world: Danone, General Mills and Stonyfield have all recently launched soil health programs specifically aimed at dairy producers. The programs offer training, tech support and financial assistance; although they are voluntary, they are seen as key to transforming environmentally unfriendly dairy farms into “carbon sinks,” allowing Big Food companies to reduce their carbon footprints and open up new avenues to market their products. Food companies have a huge influence on farmers, so if the industry makes it clear emissions reduction is a priority then the impact will be huge, this Civil Eats article notes.
Businessgrocerydive.com

Cashierless tech startup Zippin raises $30M

The competition for checkout-free tech is heating up. Zippin, a startup in the space, has raised $30 million in Series B funding from OurCrowd, Maven Ventures, Evolv Ventures and SAP, the company announced on Wednesday. The company has raised more than $45 million to date. With this funding, the company...

